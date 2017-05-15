Genesee Region USBC bowling association inducts Bob Foss Jr. into its Hall of Fame

'

The Genesee Region USBC bowling association inducted Robert J. "Bob" Foss Jr. posthumously into its Hall of Fame at an awards banquet Saturday night at Batavia Downs Gaming. Representing him are, from left, his brother, Jim, and children Cassidy and Curtis. Foss won many tournaments, including the GRUSBC Masters and Memorial Scratch Eliminator. He died last October at the age of 55. For more, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this website's home page.