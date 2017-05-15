Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 15, 2017 - 8:47am

Genesee Region USBC bowling association inducts Bob Foss Jr. into its Hall of Fame

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

bob_foss_hof.jpg'

The Genesee Region USBC bowling association inducted Robert J. "Bob" Foss Jr. posthumously into its Hall of Fame at an awards banquet Saturday night at Batavia Downs Gaming. Representing him are, from left, his brother, Jim, and children Cassidy and Curtis. Foss won many tournaments, including the GRUSBC Masters and Memorial Scratch Eliminator. He died last October at the age of 55. For more, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this website's home page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button