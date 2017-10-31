James J. Allen, Amherst IDA head and former Genesee County Chamber of Commerce president, dies

James J. Allen, head of the Amherst Industrial Development Agency for 37 years and husband of a Batavia native, died today at the age of 68 in his East Amherst home.

Allen was married to the former Linda Viele, who was born and grew up in Batavia, for 48 years. They met as a result of their involvement in the St. Joe’s Drum Corps as teenagers.

According to a story in The Buffalo News, Allen had suffered from congestive heart failure in recent years, but his death came suddenly. He retired from his IDA post in April 2016.

Allen is credited by many of his colleagues for putting Amherst “on the map” in terms of economic development.

Since 1979 when Allen took over as IDA chief, per a report cited in The Buffalo News account, the agency granted tax incentives to 370 companies – actions that helped increase the town’s tax base by around $570 million, while creating 25,600 that paid, on average, nearly 50 percent more than the typical job in the region.

Allen served as president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce for six years in the mid-1970s before accepting the Amherst IDA position.

Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lindsay Allen and Jamie Allen-Powers; son, Michael; brothers, Tom and Donny, and sisters, Karen McCoy and Nancy Fiorino.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.