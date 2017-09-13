Pin Points bowling column returns on Thursday
Mike Pettinella's Pin Points bowling column returns for its second year on The Batavian, starting Thursday.
The column focuses on organized bowling at the local, state and national levels, highlighting outstanding individual performances and timely topics.
The Batavian thanks the following businesses who have signed on as sponsors this season:
Al Vlietstra Masonry
Genesee Region USBC
Letchworth Pines, Portageville
Medina Lanes
Mount Morris Lanes
Oak Orchard Bowl, Albion
Perry Bowling Center
Rose Garden Bowl, Bergen
Sheelar's Auto, Batavia
Sloat Tire, Batavia
Turnbull Heating & Air
Businesses interested in advertising on the Pin Points page can contact Mike at [email protected].
