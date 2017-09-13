Online News. Community Views.

September 13, 2017 - 1:41pm

Pin Points bowling column returns on Thursday

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Mike Pettinella's Pin Points bowling column returns for its second year on The Batavian, starting Thursday.

The column focuses on organized bowling at the local, state and national levels, highlighting outstanding individual performances and timely topics.

The Batavian thanks the following businesses who have signed on as sponsors this season:

Al Vlietstra Masonry

Genesee Region USBC

Letchworth Pines, Portageville

Medina Lanes

Mount Morris Lanes

Oak Orchard Bowl, Albion

Perry Bowling Center

Rose Garden Bowl, Bergen

Sheelar's Auto, Batavia

Sloat Tire, Batavia

Turnbull Heating & Air

Businesses interested in advertising on the Pin Points page can contact Mike at [email protected].

