Plan to develop Village of Corfu senior townhouses moves forward

Backed by data that shows a definite need for senior housing in Genesee County, developer Ronald Long envisions a 35- to 40-unit townhouse complex at 47 West Main St. in the village of Corfu.

Long, a resident of Judge Road in Alabama, presented a site plan for his project’s initial phase – two 6-unit buildings -- to the Genesee County Planning Board on Thursday night.

And he left the meeting with an approval from the board, contingent upon modifications that include creating buffers from neighbors, placing a sidewalk to an existing building on the site, providing lighting and landscape plans to the Corfu Village Planning Board and obtaining a permit from the state Department of Transportation.

“We’ll probably have them (the apartments) rented before they’re even finished,” Long said, adding that they will rent at the market rate. “We’ve been working with the (Genesee) County Office for the Aging, which indicates a dire need for reasonably-priced housing (for seniors).”

Planning Director Felipe Oltramari backed up Long’s statement, pointing out that housing located close to “shops and services is one of the reasons we see this as a good thing – adding density to the village.”

Last night’s site plan review was for Long’s plan to construct 12 units, six in each building.

He said his company, Toor Inc., would like to expand the project to 35-40 units – all in structures located behind the existing 3,400-square foot building formerly known as The Market.

He said The Market building could be used as a clubhouse for residents (as is the current plan) or converted into another business.

Long said he would like to begin construction on the first phase by the end of this year. He said he will conduct a contest to name the complex, which currently is being called Corfu Senior Apartments.

In other action, the board:

-- Approved with modifications a special use permit to construct two cabins for the R2R Christian ministry at 9936 Simonds Rd., Darien.

Rich Ohlson, ministry president, said the cabins would be used for overnight programs for the 50 or more youth -- mostly teens from troubled homes – who participate. He said activities include indoor sports (in the main building’s gymnasium) as well as fishing.

“We’re reaching kids before addiction,” Ohlson said, noting that many young people in these situations turn to alcohol and drugs.

R2R conducts programs and religious services every Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and also hosts day camps at selected times throughout the year. The cabins, with eight bunks each, are to be built behind the campsite’s main building.

Planners okayed the permit as long as R2R puts in an access drive with a turnaround adequate for emergency vehicles, provides a parking plan acceptable to the Darien Town Planning Board and obtains an elevation certificate by a licensed surveyor or engineer to ensure the cabins are not built within the flood hazard area.

-- Approved a 7,200-square foot storage building at S&S Limousine at 7160 West Main Rd., Le Roy, recommending that the applicant, Joe Spadaro, merge three parcels into one.

Spadaro said the building, which will be placed on the west side of his property, is needed to “get the limos out of the snow.”

Currently, he has a fleet of more than 50 limousines.

-- Recommended for disapproval a request for a special use permit and area variance by Peter Zeliff to convert the former Michelle's Bakery on West Saile Drive into a rental home.

Planners cited a Town of Batavia zoning law that says such a conversion in a commercial district is allowed only if the location is within 500 feet of other residential structures. The request was for a variance of 2,000 feet.

They also said that locating a single-family home next to the County Airport is "questionable and may pose significant impacts."

Zeliff has the option of taking his request to the Town Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals.

-- Approved a site plan submitted by O-At-Ka Milk to construct a 29,075-square foot addition at its food manufacturing facility on Cedar Street.