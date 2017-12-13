Regional economic awards include City, Town, Bergen, Oakfield, WROTB, Barsuk, First Light Farm projects

Several Genesee County projects are being funded by the latest round of NYS Regional Economic Development Council Awards, which were announced in Albany today by Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- and reported first locally by The Batavian.

The nine counties of the Finger Lakes Region will be receiving $63.9 million for 110 projects.

Here is the breakdown of the $800 million in funding for all 10 NYS regions:

Western New York: $68.8 million

Finger Lakes: $63.9 million

Southern Tier: $67.3 million

Central New York: $86.4 million *top performer

Mohawk Valley: $85.5 million *top performer

North Country: $64.9 million

Capital Region: $85 million *top performer

Mid-Hudson region: $84.8 million *top performer

New York City: $64.8 million

Long Island: $84.3 million *top performer

The Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming county recipients are as follows:

GENESEE COUNTY

Barsuk Recycling, Barsuk Recycling Railroad Infrastructure: Barsuk Recycling will construct a railroad spur and supporting infrastructure to service the warehouse facility. $250,000

City of Batavia, City of Batavia Water System Improvements: Funds will be used for improvements to the City water system. $333,000

First Light Farm Creamery, First Light Farm Creamery Expansion: First Light Farm & Creamery is expanding dairy and processing operations at our farm and creamery location at 10198 East Road, East Bethany, New York. $180,000

Town of Batavia, Wastewater Treatment Assessment Planning: The Town of Batavia will complete an engineering report to address the short term and long term wastewater treatment needs of the Town of Batavia. The primary alternative will be the upgrade of the joint City/Town of Batavia wastewater treatment facility while also looking into a decentralized approach. $30,000

Village of Bergen, Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Study: The Village of Bergen will complete an engineering report to evaluate disinfection alternatives. $30,000

Village of Oakfield, Village of Oakfield Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements: Funds will be used for improvements to the Village wastewater treatment plant. $1,000,000

Village of Oakfield, Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements: The Village of Oakfield will install a disinfection system at their Wastewater Treatment Facility. The outcome will be to fully treat the effluent which reduces environmental contamination. $1,000,000

Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation, Western Region Off-Track Betting Paddock Upgrades: Western Region OTB will expand and upgrade the paddock facilities including the lounge, locker room and shower areas. Winterizing improvements will also be completed to the building. $180,000

ORLEANS COUNTY

Local Waterfront Revitalization Program: The County of Orleans, in partnership with the Villages of Albion and Holley and the Towns of Shelby, Ridgeway, Albion, Gaines, and Murray, will prepare a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) for twenty-four miles of Erie Canal waterfront. The LWRP will create a regional vision for capitalizing on community assets, spark strategic capital investment in downtown areas, develop proposed land and water uses and identify projects to advance revitalization. $62,000

Orleans County Water Sewer Efficiency Study: Orleans County will assess the feasibility of a regional water system leveraging the water treatment plant in the Village of Albion, serving the Village and the Towns of Albion, Barre, Carlton, Gaines, Murray and Ridgeway. A regional system will allow for the consolidation of water meter reading, water billing, and potentially water distribution system repairs while creating capacity to serve new communities and new business. $50,000

Village of Medina Local Waterfront Revitalization Program: The Village of Medina will prepare a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) to identify appropriate land and water uses, projects, and public enhancements along its Erie Canal waterfront. The LWRP will build on the Village’s commitment to canal and downtown revitalization, and address issues related to the lack of waterfront access, poor connectivity between the waterfront and downtown, and limited availability of waterrelated recreational opportunities. $37,500

WYOMING COUNTY

Village of Arcade Inflow and Infiltration Study: The Village of Arcade will complete an engineering report to conduct a closed caption television survey, dye test and cleaning of 7,250 linear feet of sewer line. $30,000

Village of Attica, Village of Attica Sanitary Sewer System Improvements: Funds will be used for improvements to the Village sanitary sewer system. $700,000