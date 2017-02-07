Online News. Community Views.

February 7, 2017 - 9:31pm

Source says mediator involved in mall merchants, city negotiations

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, City Centre Mall Association, city of batavia.

City Centre business owners and managers met Tuesday afternoon with Mall Merchants Association leadership and attorneys to learn the details of a proposal to end a 10-year dispute with the City of Batavia over the condition of the structure's roof.

A person close to the negotiations said a mediator had been called in to facilitate an out-of-court settlement over who is responsible for the maintenance of the mall's leaky roof.

City Manager Jason Molino said the two sides "continue to work toward a mutual agreement, with ongoing discussions" focused on settling the issue "outside of court, if possible."

