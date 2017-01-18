Town's Southwest Water District moves closer to design, construction

It has been years in the making but the push to provide public water for about 40 families living in the southwest area of the Town of Batavia is about to become a reality.

On Wednesday night, the Town Board unanimously voted in favor of a final order establishing the Batavia Southwest Water District for residents of Brown, Halstead, Wilkinson, Lear, Upton and Rose roads, and Windflower Drive.

According to Supervisor Gregory Post, recent approval from the state Comptroller’s Office sets the stage for design, construction and inspection to begin – and possibly finish – in 2017.

“We’ve been working at this for eight years,” Post said. “Actually, we found petitions (from residents) dating back to the late 1970s, but they weren’t officially filed.”

Last spring (after accepting petitions from the residents involved), the board held a public hearing on the project, which calls for the installation of 20,400 linear feet of 12- and eight-inch water main as well as all related right-of-way costs, site work and other ancillary work.

The $1.2 million project would be financed through a grant/loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency in the amount of $500,000 and the issuance of serial bonds not to exceed $710,000, offset by any state and federal funds or grants received.

The annual cost to the typical property for public water – based on the debt service and consumption – was previously set at $1,091, but could vary slightly depending upon the final, actual cost of the project.

On another front, Post said he was pleased to learn that an out-of-town developer wishes to construct two 8,000- to 10,000 square foot buildings just east of Home Depot on Veterans Memorial Drive and place up to six retail and restaurant ventures there.

On Tuesday night, Ray Trotta, program/design manager/COO of The HollandTrotta Project of Rochester, told Batavia Town planners that site work would begin in about three months with construction to start shortly afterwards.

The plan is to put three businesses in each of the two structures. Currently, the land is owned by Home Depot but the firm reportedly is willing to sell it for development purposes.

In other action, the board:

-- Accepted a $250,000 grant from the State and Municipal Facility Program (SAM) to offset expenses related to the planning and development of the Ellicott Trail Project, a 4.6-mile, east-west pedestrian and bicycle path known as the Ellicott Trail that will traverse through roads, parks, wetlands and abandoned railway beds in the Town and City of Batavia.

-- Authorized the purchase of two new 2017 Ford F150 4x4 extended cab pickup trucks from Van Bortel Ford at a price of $26,915.70 each for the Building Department and the sale of a 2014 Ford 150 pickup truck and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee at auction.

-- Authorized the purchase of a 2017 Ford F250 4x4 extended cab pickup truck from Van Bortel Ford at a price of $29,390.88 for the Highway Department, and the sale of a 2105 Ford F250 pickup truck at auction.

-- Agreed to utilize a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority standardized permit for solar installation to qualify for a $2,500 grant and for designation as a Clean Energy Community. The new Unified Solar Permit will be an attachment to the town’s building permit for projects involving the installation of solar energy systems.