Water line repairs to affect service, traffic in Bank Street area on Thursday

Press release:

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the City of Batavia Water Department along with United Memorial Medical Center will be replacing valves on the main water line on Bank Street.

Water service will be interrupted on Bank Street from East Main Street to Washington Avenue. Bank Street will be closed to traffic at 6:30 a.m. from the Mall parking lot to Alva Place until repairs are complete. Please avoid the area if possible.

Every effort will be made to keep water service interruption to a minimum. This work may result in a period of discolored water in this general area after service is restored.

Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry which may be impacted.