January 15, 2017 - 11:24am

Schmieder ties career high in Alexander win over Lyndonville

posted by Rick Franclemont in sports, Alexander Trojans, Lyndonville Tigers, varsity, basketball.

Alexander Trojans 69 - Lyndonville Tigers 51

Alexander Key Players:

Dustin Schmieder 33 points  (Tying his career high) 4-4 3 point FGM, 8 rebounds

Matt Genaway 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 3 point FGM

PJ Brennan 6 rebounds

Chris McClinic 8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals

2017_jan_13_lyndonville_alexander_varsity_bb-2086.jpg

Lyndonville Key Players: Jacob Hoffee 18 points, Eric Neace 15 points

2017_jan_13_lyndonville_alexander_varsity_bb-2309.jpg

Coach Josh Bender - "Great team win for us, proud of the effort that everyone put forward. We got off to a great start shooting the ball in the 1st quarter and that confidence stayed with us throughout the game. We have been playing good basketball of late and guys keep working hard in practice and its paying off in games. "

2017_jan_13_lyndonville_alexander_varsity_bb-2375.jpg

"I thought defensively we got after it and I told the guys at halftime we needed to apply pressure in the second half in order to finish the game and we did just that."

2017_jan_13_lyndonville_alexander_varsity_bb-2362.jpg

More pictures from the game: click here.

