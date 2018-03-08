27th JK Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser tomorrow

John Kennedy Intermediate School Pasta Fundraiser Community Dinner is ready to go tommorrow night held at 166 Vine St. Batavia.

Many local businesses contribute with raffle prizes towards this event including teacher basket themes too. Each year the chorus group sings songs during each dinner and fun for all ages. All proceeds help defray costs for fieldtrips and other activites.

This is the 27th annual dinner that has started by former retired principal John Murray that was in January of 1992 after taking over for Angelo Branciforte.

Tickets are available at the door for $7.00 for adults, $5.00 students ages 5-12, children 4 and under no charge. Presale savings of $1.00 if purchased before 3pm tomorrow (Friday) at the main office at the school. There are two seatings at 5pm and at 6:30pm.

Pictured left to right is teacher Wendy Federico, parent group leader Jana Kesler and chairperson Christopher Sputore