March 9, 2018 - 4:41pm

29th Annual Penny Carnival tomorrow

posted by Steve Ognibene in Penny Carnival, St. Joe's School, fun, entertainment, news, Event, family, steve ognibene's blog.

Press Release:

St. Joseph School at 2 Summit St, Batavia will be hosting thier annual penny carnival tomorrow from 10am to 4pm inside the cafeteria. 

Come for a day full of affordable family fun including games, inflatables, waffles, basket raffles, a $1,000 giveaway, a chinese auction and a bake sale.

