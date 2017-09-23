Alexander Trojans triumph over rival Attica 20-3

Alexander beat Attica on Friday night on a night that junior running back Chris McClinic gained 221 yards and scored three touchdowns 20-3.

After four games, McClinic has gained 814 yards on the season and scored 12 touchdowns.

Attica's only score game on a field goal in the second quarter, after that the Trojan defense locked down the home team and Alexander's offense took over.

McClinic scored on a 29-yard run in the second quarter.

In the third, the Trojans forced a three-and-out to start the half and then the offense engineered a long, clock-consuming drive that ended in a nine-yard run by McClinic.

The Trojans scored again on another long drive dominated by Alexander's offensive line and fullback Mitch Gordon until McClinic closed things out with a 47-yard TD run.

Freshman Terrez Smith gained 54 yards on three carries and Gordon gained 30 to helped the team gain a total of 343 yards on the ground.

On defense, Gordon and Jake Jasen had nine tackles each. Danny Burns had eight.

Alexander is now 4-0 on the season and Attica Falls to 2-2.

For more photos to view or purchase click here: http://steveognibenephotography.zenfolio.com/p873488972