Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 14, 2017 - 7:30am

Batavia closes regular season dominating St. Mary’s 69-20

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia HS, football, sports.

098a4795.bt_.jpg

St. Mary’s football squad left Woodward Field a bit crushed on Friday the 13th after the Blue Devils steamrolled the visitors on their way to a school-record 69 points in a game.

Batavia won its final regular season match 69-20.

On the record-setting night, Batavia's kicker Alec Wagner also put his name in the books by going nine for 10 on extra point attempts and finishing the regular season with 30. The previous school record was 28.

The team's total point record stood for 55 years. 

Junior Ray Leach carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards for five touchdowns. He also scored on a 22-yard interception. Senior Chandler Baker was four for four passing, 75 total yards, and one touchdown. He scored a touchdown on a 45-yard punt return and 70-yard kickoff return.

Andrew Francis scored a touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Baker.

Batavia’s Defensive stats: John Kindig had six tackles, three for a loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Nick Neid made 11 tackles, two for a loss. Anthony Ray made four tackles, all for a loss. Josh Barber had seven tackles, three for a loss. Alex Rood made four tackles, one for a loss, two sacks and one interception.

St. Mary’s scoring summary: D’Jae Terry scored two touchdowns, one of them on an 85-yard kickoff return and a 75-yard run from the line of scrimmage. Quarterback J’Shawn Collins scored on a 57-yard run. St. Mary's scored only two points on three extra point attempts.

To view or purchase photos, click here: http://steveognibenephotography.zenfolio.com/p532489889

098a4865.bt_.jpg

098a4847.bt_.jpg

098a4949.bt_.jpg

098a4962.bt_.jpg

098a4935.bt_.jpg

098a4885.bt_.jpg

098a5038.bt_.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button