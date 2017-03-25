Boy Scouts fundraising for future camping trips

Scout leaders and boys from Troop 6006 are promoting their Pasta Dinner fundraiser next Saturday April 1st from 4-7pm at the First United Methodist Church 8221 Lewiston Rd. Batavia.

Dinner includes Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverages.

Pre-Sale tickets are available now until March 31st cost 2 tickets for $10.00 by contacting Tracy Grover 585-762-4613, Steve Ognibene 585-409-8358, Paul Marchese 585-300-7058, or can be purchased at Marchese Computer Products, 220 Ellicott St, Batavia, NY 14020 during normal business hours.

They can also be purchased at the door, Adults $7.00, children 10 and under $5.00

All proceeds will go towards purchasing new camping gear and scout activities.