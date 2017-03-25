Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 25, 2017 - 7:30am

Boy Scouts fundraising for future camping trips

posted by Steve Ognibene in announcements; boy scouts, troop 6006, fundraiser, First United Methodist Church, pasta dinner, Boy Scouts, boy scouts of america.

098a6382.2.jpg

Scout leaders and boys from Troop 6006 are promoting their Pasta Dinner fundraiser next Saturday April 1st from 4-7pm at the First United Methodist Church 8221 Lewiston Rd. Batavia.

Dinner includes Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverages. 

Pre-Sale tickets are available now until March 31st cost 2 tickets for $10.00 by contacting Tracy Grover 585-762-4613, Steve Ognibene 585-409-8358, Paul Marchese 585-300-7058, or can be purchased at Marchese Computer Products, 220 Ellicott St, Batavia, NY 14020 during normal business hours.

They can also be purchased at the door, Adults $7.00, children 10 and under $5.00

All proceeds will go towards purchasing new camping gear and scout activities.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button