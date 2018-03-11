Franklinville ends Elba's season 60-40

Franklinville Panthers led after the 1st quarter 18-8 by senior 5'10' Allyson Haskell. Elba's senior Emily Reynolds (pictured above) was held to just 7 points on the night along with Leah Bezon (pictured below) guarding Danielle Haskell from Franklinville. The Panthers extended thier lead 32-17 at the half and continued the pace.

Second half Panthers had a lead as much as 29 points but Elba's strongest scoring 4th quarter came up short with a final of losing 60-40. Elba's Freshman Maddie Muehlig led in points for the lancers with 10 on the night, 0 for 6 from 3 pt range.

Franklinville will play Edwards-Knox next Saturday March 17th at 2:15pm in the Final four at Hudson Valley Community College.

Photos courtesy of David Zuppelli