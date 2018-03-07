Genesee County Interagency Council seeks Scholarship applicants

Press Release:

The Genesee County Interagency Council is pleased to announce the offering of two $1000.00 scholarship for the Fall 2018-2019 semester. Those eligible will be a High School Seniors living in and attending high school in Genesee County and a students living in Genesee County and attending Genesee Community College; in good academic standing, and majoring in Human Services, Social Work, Sociology or Psychology.

Because the goal of this scholarship is to support those students who have a strong drive to contribute to the field of Human Services, special consideration will be given to those students who have already demonstrated a commitment to the field through their employment, volunteer, academic, or extracurricular pursuits.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday May 1, 2018 . The awardee will be notified by June 1, 2018; and presented at our June 20th picnic meeting. Applications are available from students’ high school counselors and from the Human Services program at GCC. Potential applicants are also welcome to email Amy Swanson, scholarship committee chairwoman at [email protected]

We look forward to having the opportunity to support a Genesee County High school and Community College student in their pursuit of a degree in the field of Human Services.

Sincerely,

Amy C. Swanson

Scholarship Committee Chairwoman