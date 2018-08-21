Korean War Veterans meet with cadets

Laura Platt hosted two military cadets this week, Dayeong Choi and Yeojin Jo both of Korea who are traveling to New York and Utah to learn more about the korean war from many years ago and interviewing veterans who have served.

The cadets went to the VA nursing home and Veterans Service Agency at the Genesee County Building #2. of which Conrad Gifford and Roger Hill pictured above with Rolland Lee pictured below, Richard Kern (last photo) shared their stories and photos to teach them first hand history of the conflict.

The two cadets could not be photographed for security purposes and are in the final year of the six year military tenture, that coming to the United States was part of the training.

Rolland lee

Richard Kern