August 4, 2018 - 9:58am

Muckdogs big six-run inning extends winning streak to four

posted by Steve Ognibene in sports, baseball, muckdogs.

a76y3642.jpg

The Muckdogs beat first-place Mahoning Valley at home Friday night 8-2 for the team's fourth consecutive win.

Alberto Guerrero pitched five solid innings but gave up two runs and the team was down 2-0 when he left the game.

Batavia rallied for six runs in the sixth and Tanner Andrews, who replaced Guerrero and tossed two scoreless innings, picked up the win.

Michael Donadio had three hits, two RBIs, and scored twice. Albert Guaimaro had two hits. Brayan Hernandez hit his second homer of the season in the seventh inning.

a76y3626.jpg

a76y3627.jpg

a76y3617.jpg

a76y3630.jpg

a76y3615.jpg

