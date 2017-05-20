New Hope Ministries seek help for Ugandan children once parasitic fleas are removed from feet
New Hope Ministries Pastor Tammy Smith (left) and Michelle Gillard from Essentials of Life (right) will be hosting a Sole Hope Care Kit Assembly Party at New Hope Life Center 8052 Bank Street Road, Batavia, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6th.
The public is invited to help assemble care kits to help children in Uganda heal after their "jiggers" -- parasitic fleas that burrow into the soles of feet -- are removed. The Sole Hope nurses will hand these kits out along with a washbasin, soap and clothing before the patients return home from their stay at the Sole Hope Outreach House.
Items that are needed for donation:
Each Kit will be packed in a quart-sized freezer bag and will contain:
1. One tube of triple antibiotic cream
2. Ten Band-aids (various sizes)
3. Five sturdy, large safety pins
4. One snack-size Ziplock bag of cotton balls
5. One page of children’s stickers (no holiday-themed ones please)
6. Ten alcohol wipes
7. A card/letter to the recipient (optional)
8. $2 (This helps with the washbasin, soap & clothes)
Deadline for donation of supplies is Friday, June 2nd, to give enough time to calculate and obtain any shortages of a particular item.
All monetary donations should be in the form of a check and should be payable to Sole Hope. Please write FUN224151 in the memo line of your check so that they know your donation is for the Care Kit-related donations.
If you are unable to attend but would like to donate supplies or are able to give a monetary donation, please contact Michelle Gillard at 585-297-0779 to arrange a pickup.
To watch jiggers being removed, watch this YouTube video here.
For more details visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/615905055266806/
Recent comments