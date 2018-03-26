Photos: Batavia softball program Bat-a-thon

On Saturday March 24th the Batavia girls softball program held a Bat-a-thon called "Strike Out Cancer." The event raised more than $3,000 by all three teams in the program, from Modified-JV-Varsity.

The players did a tremendous job getting sponsors and each player was given the opportunity to hit 20 pitches in the batting cage.

For each ball hit, the girls raised money for the softball program and Genesee Cancer Assistance (GCA). GCA Board Member Nickie Fazio was on hand for the event.

"The girls did a great job with this wonderful event and I couldn't be more proud of them," Nickie Fazio said. "It is so nice to be able to contribute to our community."

"Thank you to everyone for their generous support," said Coach Jim Fazio.

Photos and story submitted by BHS softball team.