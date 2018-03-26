Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 26, 2018 - 10:22am

Photos: Batavia softball program Bat-a-thon

posted by Steve Ognibene in sports, news, Batavia HS, girls softball, fundraiser, steve ognibene's blog.

bt5.jpg

On Saturday March 24th the Batavia girls softball program held a Bat-a-thon called "Strike Out Cancer."  The event raised more than $3,000 by all three teams in the program, from Modified-JV-Varsity. 

The players did a tremendous job getting sponsors and each player was given the opportunity to hit 20 pitches in the batting cage. 

For each ball hit, the girls raised money for the softball program and Genesee Cancer Assistance (GCA). GCA Board Member Nickie Fazio was on hand for the event.

"The girls did a great job with this wonderful event and I couldn't be more proud of them," Nickie Fazio said. "It is so nice to be able to contribute to our community."

"Thank you to everyone for their generous support,"  said Coach Jim Fazio.

Photos and story submitted by BHS softball team.

bt3.jpg

bt2.jpg

bt1.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button