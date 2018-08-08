Local Matters

August 8, 2018 - 1:23pm

Photos: Chicago, REO Speedwagon in Darien

posted by Steve Ognibene in ny, concerts, entertainment, music, Chicago, REO speedwagon, steve ognibene's blog.

098a7629.jpg

International superstar band Chicago headlined last evening at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.

Chicago, which started in the city of the same name in 1967, initially as Chicago Transit Authority, is one of the longest-running and most successful rock groups ever, and one of the world's best-selling groups of all time, with more than 100 million records sold.

Chicago started their set with "Make Me Smile."

REO Speedwagon -- fellow Illinoisans, out of the City of Champaign 135 miles south of "Chi-Town" -- opened the show with "Don't Let Him Go." (The group's biggest selling album was 1980's "Hi Infidelity," with four Top 10 hits and more than 10 million albums sold.)

The enthusiastic crowd was rockin' to classic songs and the bands jammed for hours. 

Next concert at Darien will be Jason Aldean this Friday at 7 p.m.

a76y4304.jpg

a76y4440.jpg

REO Speedwagon photos below

098a7582.jpg

a76y4426.jpg

a76y4375.jpg

a76y4183.jpg

a76y4312.jpg

August 8, 2018 - 4:42pm
Billie Owens
My two favorite Chicago songs both have the word "Man" in the title: "Happy Man"; and "I'm a Man." Here's the former:
Here's the latter:
