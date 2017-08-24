Photos: Design your own parking spot at Batavia High School

Starting today at Batavia High School, seniors started laying out the base design for thier new parking spots in the student parking lot. Pictured above Mikey Lullo and Anand Patel working together preparing a spot.

High school principal Scott Wilson (who accepted a position in churchville chili starting Sept 1st) said the students presented this as a fundraiser to our school board for Seniors who were interested to be a part of something that is going around the country. 36 students have chose to paint thier spot which costs twenty dollars and get preferred parking that is closer to the building. For seniors who chose the no paint option B they would pay five dollars but be next in choice of the parking lot and the remaining spots would be no charge for seniors or juniors.

Donating paint was local business Mosmans. The project will continue through the weekend into next week.

Tanner Kolb laying down a base coat of paint.

Alaina Bowman is in the early stages of her scenic theme that will include sun, mountains, ocean.

Seniors Makayla Oderkirk and Joe Marchese working on painting thier parking spots.