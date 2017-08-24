Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 24, 2017 - 12:12pm

Photos: Design your own parking spot at Batavia High School

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia High School, fundraiser, parking spots, painting, design, student government, class of 2018.

3k5b0674.bt_.jpg

Starting today at Batavia High School, seniors started laying out the base design for thier new parking spots in the student parking lot.  Pictured above Mikey Lullo and Anand Patel working together preparing a spot.

High school principal Scott Wilson (who accepted a position in churchville chili starting Sept 1st) said the students presented this as a fundraiser to our school board for Seniors who were interested to be a part of something that is going around the country.  36 students have chose to paint thier spot which costs twenty dollars and get preferred parking that is closer to the building.  For seniors who chose the no paint option B they would pay five dollars but be next in choice of the parking lot and the remaining spots would be no charge for seniors or juniors.

Donating paint was local business Mosmans.   The project will continue through the weekend into next week.

3k5b0669.bt_.jpg

Tanner Kolb laying down a base coat of paint.

3k5b0670.bt_.jpg

Alaina Bowman is in the early stages of her scenic theme that will include sun, mountains, ocean.

3k5b0673.bt_.jpg

Seniors Makayla Oderkirk and Joe Marchese working on painting thier parking spots.

 

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button