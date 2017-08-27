Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 27, 2017 - 1:59pm

Photos: Green Day packs a high-energy performance at Darien Lake

posted by Steve Ognibene in green day, darien lake performing arts center, darien center, entertainment, news, steve ognibene's blog.

098a1016.bt_.jpg

Punk rock band Green Day, along with special guest Catfish and the Bottlemen, performed last evening at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in front of a nearly sold-out, jumping crowd. The band is on their Revolution Radio Tour opening with "Know Your Enemy," during which they asked a fan to join them on stage.

Billy Joe Armstrong and his head-spinning members have not lost the beat of their multi-decade followers, who continued to shake the venue to new levels. The explosive pyrotechnics of white and orange sparks heated up the zoo of many faces to be entertained.

The crowd was outspoken for singing lyrics of songs like "Welcome to Paradise," "American Idiot," "21 Guns" and "Good Riddance." The two-plus hours fueled an energetic night for all who attended.

098a1012.bt_.jpg

098a1006.bt_.jpg

098a0931.bt_.jpg

098a1000.bt_.jpg

098a1022.bt_.jpg

098a1133.bt_.jpg

098a1094.bt_.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button