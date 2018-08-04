August 4, 2018 - 8:45am
Photos: Three Dog Night at Batavia Downs
posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia Downs, summer concert series, three dog night, music, Band, entertainment, steve ognibene's blog.
National band Three Dog Night packed Batavia Downs Gamings summer concert series last evening in front of a few thousand people.
Music fan go-ers were dancing and grooving to the bands multiple favorite tunes to keep the crowd pleasers entertained on the most packed concert this summer concert series has seen yet.
Recent comments