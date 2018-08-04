Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 4, 2018 - 8:45am

Photos: Three Dog Night at Batavia Downs

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia Downs, summer concert series, three dog night, music, Band, entertainment, steve ognibene's blog.

a76y3667.jpg

National band Three Dog Night packed Batavia Downs Gamings summer concert series last evening in front of a few thousand people. 

Music fan go-ers were dancing and grooving to the bands multiple favorite tunes to keep the crowd pleasers entertained on the most packed concert this summer concert series has seen yet.

a76y3711.jpg

a76y3724.jpg

a76y3671.jpg

a76y3699.jpg

a76y3659.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button