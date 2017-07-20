TF-Browns wins co-ed softball championship at Kibbe Park

T.F. Brown's Blind Squirrels beat Wii Not Fit 12-11 last night to take the Co-Ed Softball Championship at Kibbe Park.

Mike Jamil provided the game summary:

Eddie Davis' big game not enough as Wii Not Fit loses in the bottom of the 7th inning by one as Lee hits walk-off opposite field single.

Everybody contributed for the T.F. Brown's Blind Squirrels, that's for certain.

Fava gets his first ever title in any league anywhere breaking his mush curse.

Jamil finally breaks his coed curse.

Wii Not Fit, though they always look like they're overmatched and the underdogs, keep that grit which got them to a #2 seed regular season although preseason picked to be no higher than the #5 seed.

An evenly matched game throughout with a muckyish outfield left by the flood at Kibbe Park not even a week prior wasn't keeping these two teams filled with non-primadonnas off the field.

Davis burned Jamil badly in the 1st which leads to his immediate benching costing the team with pathetic fielding. Safe to say he redeemed himself at the plate returning the favor not being dead weight, thank God. (Corny 3rd person talk since I'm the one writing this)

Over 10 hours of HAND rolling and almost 72 hours of sun made this night possible.

Couldn't believe the number of spectators tonight even.

Members of the winning team are Ronnie Sumeriski, Mike Jamil, Pat Fava, Jackie Janes, Jarad Lee, Heidi Dempsey, Mike Badami, Chester Harrington, Ariel Ford, Chelsey Ruzewski, Lacy Leto, as well as Kirsten Rowland and Jerry Dykstra who were unable to participate in the title game but were vital cogs all season long for the T.F. Brown's Blind Squirrels.

