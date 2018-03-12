Who will be the next Mr. Batavia? Find out March 23rd

Batavia High School's sixth annual Mr. Batavia contest is Friday, March 23rd, at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Contestants have been in rehearsals for weeks for the annual event.

Here are this year's contestants and their charities of choice:

Nicholas Neid – Salvation Army

Chase Monachino – Catholic Charities

Brandon Buck – Batavia VA

Valentino Zinni – Volunteers for Animals

Jon Liciaga – Anna’s Wish

Cameron Hardy – Genesee Cancer Assistance

Nate Loria – Habitat for Humanity

John Kindig – Alzheimer’s Association of WNY

Julio Vazquez – Michael Napoleon Foundation

Joe Marchese – Crossroads House

Evan Bellavia – Lifetime Care, Home Healthcare and Hospice

Anand Patel -- Golisano's Children's Hospital

Previous winners are: Jon Currier (2017), Ross Chua (2016), Jordan Fluker (2015), Spencer Hubbard (2014), Lee Johnson (2013).

A total of $4,646 was raised last year and split among the top three winners.

"Every year we have raised more and we hope to surpass this amount again," said advisor Lisa Robinson.

Categories are group dance, talent, swim walk, lip sync, tux walk and question to answer and local Batavia members from the community will be judges.

Sponsors: Charles Men Shop, Reed Eye; shirts in the picture from Extreme Streetwear. Hosts: Paige Wasilewski, Lauren Leone and Michal (Mikey) Lullo.

Tickets are available starting next Monday, March 19th: $7 for adults and $5 for students at Batavia High School; also available during school lunches and at the door the day of the event. Get your tickets early as they sold out last year.