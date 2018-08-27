Bergen mayor and husband step to do their part for village restoration

Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay has “put her foot where her mouth is,” so to speak.

After years of seeking grants for downtown revitalization and urging business owners to spruce up their properties, the mayor and her husband David have purchased one of Bergen’s downtown buildings and begun renovation.

“We decided it was our turn to give downtown a boost,” Anna Marie said.

The building on the southwest corner of South Lake Street and Buffalo Street is on the National Register of Historic Places, as is most of downtown Bergen. The first thing the Barclays did after becoming owners was to contact the Landmark Society for the name of an architect familiar with historic buildings. They were referred to architect Rick Hauser, of Perry.

Until two years ago, the building housed Grace Baptist Church, until the owners took it back by default.

The Barclays purchased it in June and had to do a site plan for a change of use.

Anna Marie said the inside of the building is in pretty good shape, so they are going to work on the outside first.

The Barclays already have a potential tenant who wants to set up his studio upstairs, artist David Burke. Burke painted the murals on the back wall of the Byron-Bergen Public Library and the old fire hall.

Anna Marie said the village has applied for a Main Street grant at least 10 times and was turned down. She isn’t giving up, however, and has submitted another application this year. She is optimistic about their chances this year, as she said they had more input from building owners than in the past.

“We also have a technical grant under our belt, which allowed us to do drawings of our facades,” she said.

If they get the Main Street grant, it would include all the buildings on the west side of the street from the Masons’ building north to the railroad tracks, except the Tully Building, which houses village offices and has been restored.

“Getting the grant would be a plus, but even if we don’t, there are two buildings downtown that will have considerable work done on them,” Barclay said, referring to her building and the one across the corner being restored by Phillip and Brette-Ashley Wilcox.

Photo: Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay and her husband David have purchased this building in Downtown Bergen, across from the village offices. Workmen have already begun restoration. Photo by Virginia Kropf.