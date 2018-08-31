New solar-powered sign installed at STAMP site

ALABAMA – A new solar-powered sign, which has just been erected on Route 63/77, is indication Genesee County Economic Development is moving ahead with plans to develop the Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Plant in the Town of Alabama.

The STAMP sign stands near the new road, which was built last year from Route 63/77 to Crosby Road to divert traffic around Alabama Center.

Also, a new row of power poles is being installed by National Grid by the STAMP grounds, so existing poles can be moved to allow for widening of Route 63/77 and to create a turning lane, said Mark Masse, vice president of operations at GCEDC.

Masse said the county continues to actively search for a tenant for the site and has companies with various levels of interest in locating here.

He also said they have been working on the final piece of archeological work and are moving forward with infrastructure work.

Photos by Virginia Kropf.