Byron-Bergen National Jr. Honor Society welcomes 24 new inductees

(The Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School 2018 National Junior Honor Society.)

Submitted photos and press release:

Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School celebrated the new membership of two dozen middle school students to the school’s National Junior Honor Society in a ceremony on March 21.

The inductees are:

Eighth-grade: Aidan Clark, Leanna Curts, Angelique Heick;

Aidan Clark, Leanna Curts, Angelique Heick; Seventh-grade: Cassidy Ball, David Brumsted, Dayanara Caballero, Cameron Carlson, Caris Carlson, Evan Cuba, Kendan Dressler, Frank Hersom, Ryan Muscarella, Valerie Pastore, Kendall Phillips, Austin Salmonds, Emily Salmonds, MacKenzie Senf, Zoey Shepard, Ava Wagoner, Lillian Walker, Leyna Wheeler, Hannah Wies, Nicholas Zwerka.

The NJHS program highlights the well-rounded students at Byron-Bergen. Inductees are selected based on their high standards of scholarship, citizenship, service, leadership, and character. All members are required to demonstrate their achievements in each of these areas. New members join 40 standing members to round out the Byron-Bergen chapter

The evening began with a welcome from faculty advisors Ken Gropp and Kerri Smith. NJHS Vice President Alayna Streeter led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The ceremony continued with opening remarks from Superintendent Mickey Edwards and Principal Patrick McGee.

(The traditional lighting of the candles symbolizing the tenets of the NJHS: character, service, leadership, scholarship and citizenship.)

Students Hope Hersom and Kelly Ireland led the traditional candle-lighting ceremony, that centers on the five qualities all members work to embody. Alaura Rehwaldt lit the candle symbolizing Character; Elli Schelemanow, Leadership; Grace Huhn, Service; Colby Leggo, Scholarship; and Corden Zimmerman ended with Citizenship.

NJHS President Sarah Sue Streeter spoke about working hard for everything you want. She shared her story of not qualifying for membership in the society when she expected that she would. She was extremely disappointed, and determined to do better the next year.

“I worked and worked and worked,” she said. “And all the hard work paid off. When you really want something, you have to be willing to work hard to get it.”

The induction ceremony featured two guest speakers who were chosen by NJHS members: Byron-Bergen teachers Roxanne Wood and Peter Spence. They each spoke about the five qualities NJHS members must embody and how they are part of a successful life.

Wood challenged students to “set your goals higher than you think you can reach.”

As part of the induction ceremony, each new inductee received a certificate and pin, and the distinct honor to be a part of the National Junior Honor Society.

More than a million students participate in NJHS:https://www.njhs.us/. Membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but also challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.

(All new inductees received a certificate and pin, and were acknowledged by the school’s administrators. Below, Ava Wagoner is congratulated by Ken Gropp.)