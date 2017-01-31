College authors celebrated at second annual GCC READ Poster Project

The Alfred C. O'Connell Library at Genesee Community College recently recognized and honored several published faculty and staff members of the College with its own local version of the popular READ posters, which are seen in libraries across the country and feature celebrities such as Seth Meyers, Rachel Maddow, Kelly Ripa and others. The library hosted a reception on Jan. 26 to celebrate GCC authors who participated in the library's second READ Poster Project, unveiling custom posters that will be prominently displayed on shelving units in the library's circulating book collection area.

This year's GCC authors honored were Maryanne Arena, Marie Iglesias-Cardinale, JoNelle Toriseva, Joe Ziolkowski and Christopher Montpetit.

Maryanne Arena is the director of Fine and Performing Arts at the College and is an assistant professor of Theatre Arts. She teaches theatre classes and supervises theatre practicums. She has contributed to the book, "What is Theatre?"

Marie Iglesias-Cardinale is a professor of English and is currently teaching several writing and literature courses. She has several published works, including the poem, "My Turn," which was published in the Afro-Hispanic Review; "To Crown a King," in Comstock Reviewand "Many Goodbyes," in Poetry Magazine.

JoNelle Toriseva is the director of English, Communications and Media Arts and is an assistant professor of English. She teaches writing and English courses and has published the books "Rodeo Day" and "Becoming Ballet," and has had many poems published in literary magazines throughout the country.

Joe Ziolkowski is an assistant professor of Photography and Art and author of books, "Walking the Line" and "Pressure."

Christopher Montpetit, who participated virtually, is the theatre/production manager at the University of Toledo, Department of Theatre and Film. He teaches online courses for GCC and is the author of the book, "What is Theatre?"

GCC reference services librarian and assistant professor Cynthia Hagelberger and systems and electronic services librarian and associate professor Michelle Eichelberger put out the call to all published faculty and staff authors in the college community last fall and welcomed the responding participants. The posters will be on display in the library so that the college community, including potential students touring the college, can see a visual celebration of GCC faculty and staff scholarship. The library is planning on continuing the READ Poster Project in the coming years and all published GCC faculty and staff authors are welcome to participate.

The project was initially funded by GCC's Academic Innovations Committee and the poster making software and supplies were funded by an Academic Innovations grant.