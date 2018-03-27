Criminal Justice Day is April 9 -- during National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Press release:

Each year in April, the Office for Victims of Crime helps lead communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), which will be observed this year April 8-14. The 2018 theme is “Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims” and it emphasizes the importance of inclusion in victim services.

Monday of that week, April 9, is designated Criminal Justice Day 2018: "Surviving and Thriving After Trauma." It will be held locally at Genesee Community College from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conable Technology Building, Room T102 , 1 College Road, Batavia. The day is sponsored in part by GCASA and Our Lady of Batavia Knights of Columbus.

Cost to attend is $20 per person / $10 per student or senior (62+) and lunch is included.

For registration, contact Genesee Justice at 344-2550, ext. 3929, or e-mail: [email protected]

Keynote Speakers :

Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb of Cattaraugus County. Sheriff Whitcomb is a dynamic and powerful speaker who lectures on topics such as: post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide, and protecting and treating those exposed to trauma.

Eva Abrams, a survivor of the Holocaust, along with her daughter, Bonnie Abrams, who is Director of the Center of Holocaust Awareness and Information in Rochester. Eva was born in Oradea, Romania, in 1926 and was 17 when the Nazis occupied her hometown and sent her family to a ghetto. Her family was then deported to Auschwitz a month later.

