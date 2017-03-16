Elder abuse education, prevention and resources is topic of Criminal Justice Day forum April 3 at GCC

Information from a press release:

The topic for Criminal Justice Day 2017, during National Crime Victims' Rights Week, is "Education, Prevention & Resources for Older Adults." A forum on this subject will take place on Monday, April 3, at the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College in Batavia. It runs from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the campus is located at 1 College Road, Batavia.

Cost to attend is $10 per person, or $5 for students. Seniors 60 and older get in free.

According to the event organizers, abuse of older adults occurs in many different ways: physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, as well as financial exploitation in the form of forgery, scams and credit card or property theft.

The forum will explore the various facets of elder abuse, the signs of abuse, and provide strategies and resources in preventing abuse, along with where to go for help and how to proceed after an individual has been victimized.

Perpectives will be shared by representatives from the the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Genesee County District Attorney's Office, Secret Service, Lifespan, Genesee County Office for the Aging, Ombudsman Program, Genesee Justice, Department of Social Services as well as a local senior citizen organization president.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week provides a time of national remembrance for crime victims and survivors in order to raise awareness about the rights and needs of crime victims; the challenges that victims face in seeking help and hope in the aftermath of crime; and the positive impact that we can all have in providing services and support to victims and survivors of crime.

The theme of "Strength. Resilience. Justice." reflects this vision of the future, one in which all victims are strengthened by the response they receive, organizations are resilient to challenges, and communities are able to seek collective justice and healing.

In addition to the aforementioned participants and GCC, the event is also presented by these partners: Batavia City Police, Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (GCASA), Genesee County Youth Bureau, Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans County, and YWCA of Genesee County.

To RSVP, make checks payable to GCASA, and mail by Monday, March 27 to: GCASA, 430 E. Main St., Batavia NY 14020.

Include your name, address, city, state, Zip code, phone, and email address.

For questions regarding registration, call 343-1124 or email Diane Klos at [email protected] (FAX is 585-343-9622)