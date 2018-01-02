Flu prompts visitor restrictions at UMMC starting Wednesday

Press release:

To help reduce further transmission of influenza and/or other infectious diseases, Rochester Regional Health is instituting the following restrictions for hospital visitors as of Jan. 3:

Visitors will be limited to no more than two people per patient at a time;

All visitors must be at least 14 years old;

Please do not visit a patient if you feel you are ill, including sore throat, fever, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, or other flu-like symptoms -- even if you have been vaccinated against the flu.

Status as of Jan. 3 (tomorrow):

Rochester General Hospital (Rochester) – Visitor restrictions in place

Unity Hospital (Greece) – Visitor restrictions in place

United Memorial Hospital (Batavia) – Visitor restrictions in place

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital (Newark) – Visitor restrictions in place

Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic (Clifton Springs) – Visitor restrictions in place

