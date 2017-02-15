Flu prompts visitor restrictions at UMMC

Press release:

To help reduce further transmission of influenza and/or other infectious diseases, Rochester Regional Health is instituting the following restrictions for hospital visitors at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

Visitors will be limited to no more than two people per patient at a time;

All visitors must be at least 14 years old;

Please do not visit a patient if you feel you are ill, including sore throat, fever, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, or other flu-like symptoms -- even if you have been vaccinated against the flu

Current status as of Feb.15: