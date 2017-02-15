Online News. Community Views.

February 15, 2017 - 3:24pm

Flu prompts visitor restrictions at UMMC

posted by Billie Owens in UMMC, news, Announcements.

Press release:

To help reduce further transmission of influenza and/or other infectious diseases, Rochester Regional Health is instituting the following restrictions for hospital visitors at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

  • Visitors will be limited to no more than two people per patient at a time;
  • All visitors must be at least 14 years old;
  • Please do not visit a patient if you feel you are ill, including sore throat, fever, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, or other flu-like symptoms -- even if you have been vaccinated against the flu

Current status as of Feb.15:

  • Rochester General Hospital (Rochester) – Visitor restrictions in place
  • Unity Hospital (Greece) –  Visitor restrictions in place
  • United Memorial Medical Center (Batavia) – Visitor restrictions in place
  • Newark-Wayne Community Hospital (Newark) – No visitor restrictions
  • Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic (Clifton Springs) – No visitor restrictions

