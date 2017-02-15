February 15, 2017 - 3:24pm
Flu prompts visitor restrictions at UMMC
posted by Billie Owens in UMMC, news, Announcements.
Press release:
To help reduce further transmission of influenza and/or other infectious diseases, Rochester Regional Health is instituting the following restrictions for hospital visitors at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
- Visitors will be limited to no more than two people per patient at a time;
- All visitors must be at least 14 years old;
- Please do not visit a patient if you feel you are ill, including sore throat, fever, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, or other flu-like symptoms -- even if you have been vaccinated against the flu
Current status as of Feb.15:
- Rochester General Hospital (Rochester) – Visitor restrictions in place
- Unity Hospital (Greece) – Visitor restrictions in place
- United Memorial Medical Center (Batavia) – Visitor restrictions in place
- Newark-Wayne Community Hospital (Newark) – No visitor restrictions
- Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic (Clifton Springs) – No visitor restrictions
