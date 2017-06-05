Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 5, 2017 - 1:50pm

GC Dairy Princess crowns 2017 Dairy Baby

posted by Billie Owens in genesee county, news, UMMC, dairy industry.

In conjunction with June Dairy Month, the Genesee County Dairy Princess honored the first baby born in Genesee County. 

Isaac, a baby boy, was born to Hannah Gimlin and Matthew Guiste at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at United Memorial Medical Center. Isaac weighed 7lbs. 8oz., measured 19 ¾ inches long and was delivered by Patricia Beverly, CNM.

The Genesee County Dairy Princess, Rebecca Slattery, presented the family with a gift basket of items including dairy products coupons, infant toys and a number of other items.

June is National Dairy Month, which honors traditions and celebrates the contributions of the dairy industry by promoting nutrient-rich dairy foods.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button