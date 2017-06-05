GC Dairy Princess crowns 2017 Dairy Baby

In conjunction with June Dairy Month, the Genesee County Dairy Princess honored the first baby born in Genesee County.

Isaac, a baby boy, was born to Hannah Gimlin and Matthew Guiste at 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at United Memorial Medical Center. Isaac weighed 7lbs. 8oz., measured 19 ¾ inches long and was delivered by Patricia Beverly, CNM.

The Genesee County Dairy Princess, Rebecca Slattery, presented the family with a gift basket of items including dairy products coupons, infant toys and a number of other items.

June is National Dairy Month, which honors traditions and celebrates the contributions of the dairy industry by promoting nutrient-rich dairy foods.