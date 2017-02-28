GCC hosts annual Fine Arts Student Exhibition starting Wednesday through March 31, opening reception is Thursday

Press release:

Artwork and creations from Fine Arts majors at Genesee Community College as well as non-majors registered in arts courses will soon be showcased at the Rosalie "Roz" Steiner Art Gallery when Artists Taking Flight, GCC's annual Fine Arts Student Exhibition, is on display beginning on Wednesday, March 1.

The exhibition is held annually to showcase the artistic achievements of Genesee Community College students. An opening reception is planned for Thursday, March 2, from 12 – 2 p.m. and again from 5 – 7 p.m.

"Each year, this exhibit gives us a chance to highlight the many talents of our students," said GCC Professor of Ceramics and 3-D Design Moi Dugan. "Whether they are students in our Fine Arts program or just taking one of our many offered arts classes here at the College, the work will show how hard-working and talented our students really are."

The exhibited artwork will reflect a diverse range of coursework from drawing, painting, 2D & 3D design and ceramics. All of the artwork is created within the perimeters of a specific project assigned from the curriculum established for each individual Fine Arts class. The assignments range from projects aimed at refining technical skills and learning basic fundamentals, to challenging students to use aesthetics as a means to convey conceptually sound ideas.

While stressing the importance of visual communication and expression, courses in Fine Arts provide students the opportunities to develop a range of highly creative skills, knowledge and values relating to careers as professional artists.

The exhibit will be on display in the Roz Steiner Art Gallery through March 31. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information on all upcoming events at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery visit www.genesee.edu/gallery or www.facebook.com/gccgallery.