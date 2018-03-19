GCC job fair is April 5 at William Stuart Forum, more than 50 employers plan to attend

Press release:

Genesee Community College is pleased to announce another exciting Job Fair with more than 50 companies expected from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, at the College's centrally located William Stuart Forum.

Genesee's Career Services Center continues to solicit businesses from all types of industries to join the popular, two-hour event that introduces potential new employees to employers, and also provides businesses an opportunity to present their trade and services to the local community.

The event is free to employers and attendees.

Employers must register; job seekers are not required to register prior to the event but must sign-in upon arrival. Potential new employees are encouraged to dress for success, and bring their current resume.

As of today, March 19, the following employers are scheduled to be in attendance:

ARC of Genesee County

Baker Victory Services

Barnes & Noble College

Batavia Police Department

Carolina Eastern -- Crocker, LLC

City of Rochester

Conesus Lake Nursing Home

Episcopal Senior Life Communities

ESL Federal Credit Union

Frito-Lay

Genesee County Human Resources

Heritage Christian Services

Hidden Valley Animal Adventure

HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care

Independent Living of the Genesee Region

Iroquois Job Corps Center

Jewish Senior Life

Lifetime Assistant Inc.

Living Opportunities of DePaul

Livingston County DSS

Manpower

Medical Staffing Network

Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans Counties

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES

NYS Department of Corrections & Community Services

NYS Department of Labor

NYS Park Police

People Inc.

People Ready Inc.

Pioneer Credit Recovery

Premier Designs Inc.

ProAction of Steuben and Yates Inc.

Real Agency Pro LLC

Remedy Staffing

Rochester City Police Department / City of Rochester

Rochester Psychiatric Center

Select Custom Door

Southern Tier Security & Event Management

Sterling Tents

Sutherland Global Services

Tahoe Pines Custom Sewing & Design

Tender Loving Family Care Inc.

TL Cannon Applebee's

The Student Conservation Association

United Healthcare Community Plan

United Memorial Medical Center

U.S. Air Force Recruiters

U.S. Army

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Vetco Clinics

WBTA AM & FM

Weed Man Lawn Care

Wright Beverage

For more information, visit: http://www.genesee.edu/career/events/. For a detailed listing of job opportunities by employer, please email a request for the list to [email protected]