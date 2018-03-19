GCC job fair is April 5 at William Stuart Forum, more than 50 employers plan to attend
Press release:
Genesee Community College is pleased to announce another exciting Job Fair with more than 50 companies expected from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, at the College's centrally located William Stuart Forum.
Genesee's Career Services Center continues to solicit businesses from all types of industries to join the popular, two-hour event that introduces potential new employees to employers, and also provides businesses an opportunity to present their trade and services to the local community.
The event is free to employers and attendees.
Employers must register; job seekers are not required to register prior to the event but must sign-in upon arrival. Potential new employees are encouraged to dress for success, and bring their current resume.
As of today, March 19, the following employers are scheduled to be in attendance:
- ARC of Genesee County
- Baker Victory Services
- Barnes & Noble College
- Batavia Police Department
- Carolina Eastern -- Crocker, LLC
- City of Rochester
- Conesus Lake Nursing Home
- Episcopal Senior Life Communities
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- Frito-Lay
- Genesee County Human Resources
- Heritage Christian Services
- Hidden Valley Animal Adventure
- HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care
- Independent Living of the Genesee Region
- Iroquois Job Corps Center
- Jewish Senior Life
- Lifetime Assistant Inc.
- Living Opportunities of DePaul
- Livingston County DSS
- Manpower
- Medical Staffing Network
- Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans Counties
- Monroe County Sheriff's Office
- Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES
- NYS Department of Corrections & Community Services
- NYS Department of Labor
- NYS Park Police
- People Inc.
- People Ready Inc.
- Pioneer Credit Recovery
- Premier Designs Inc.
- ProAction of Steuben and Yates Inc.
- Real Agency Pro LLC
- Remedy Staffing
- Rochester City Police Department / City of Rochester
- Rochester Psychiatric Center
- Select Custom Door
- Southern Tier Security & Event Management
- Sterling Tents
- Sutherland Global Services
- Tahoe Pines Custom Sewing & Design
- Tender Loving Family Care Inc.
- TL Cannon Applebee's
- The Student Conservation Association
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Memorial Medical Center
- U.S. Air Force Recruiters
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Vetco Clinics
- WBTA AM & FM
- Weed Man Lawn Care
- Wright Beverage
For more information, visit: http://www.genesee.edu/career/events/. For a detailed listing of job opportunities by employer, please email a request for the list to [email protected]
