GCC Nursing Alumni announce debut Gatsby Gala May 4 at Batavia Downs to fund scholarships

The Genesee Community College Nursing Alumni Committee has established a new scholarship opportunity for future Nursing Program students to help mitigate financial obstacles to GCC student success.

The committee is excited to invite the entire community to kick off National Nurses Week at the Batavia Downs at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 4, for the premier of the Gatsby Gala to support the GCC Nursing Alumni Scholarship .

There are nearly three million nurses working in the United States today. It is a demanding and skilled profession oftentimes with intense emotion. GCC's Nursing Program produces qualified and skilled job candidates for the healthcare field each year. Now, under the direction of the Alumni Affairs Office, the Nursing Program Alumni are working hard to help ensure every qualified Nursing Program student can and will succeed.

The Gatsby Gala will include dinner and dancing for all and chances to win big with door prizes and a cash raffle! Tickets are only on sale until April 20 -- so contact the Alumni Affairs Office at [email protected] today.

You can also get your tickets and RSVP online at here. Tickets to the gala cost $100 per person and all proceeds go directly to the GCC Nursing Alumni Scholarship.

In addition to attending the Gatsby Gala, there are opportunities to sponsor the scholarship at a number of levels. The sponsorship opportunity detail is available here and includes commitments of $100 - $3,000 and includes In-kind Support for those wishing to customize their sponsorship. All sponsorship levels include a variety of benefits from free advertising to photos, and GCC Foundation recognition.

All sponsorships must be submitted by April 20 for full recognition.

The Nursing Program Alumni committee includes:

Committee Chair -- Michelle Grohs, director of Surgical Services, Maternity and Women's Health at Wyoming County Community Health System;

Decoration Chair -- Heather Glosser, Warsaw Central School District School nurse and owner of Glosser Family Farms;

Food and Beverage Chair -- Susanne Roggow, Spectrum Human Services nurse;

Ticket Chair -- Stephanie Durfee, GCC Nursing Program instructor;

Hospitality Chair -- Laurel Sanger, GCC's director of Nursing Program;

Entertainment Chair -- Kelli Pease, WCJW radio personality and GCC Communications instructor;

WCJW radio personality and GCC Communications instructor; Photography Chair -- Maureen Spindler, GCC's visual communications specialist and photographer;

Communications Chair and Event Emcee -- Scott Gardner, president of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce;

Sponsor Chair -- Jennifer Wakefield, GCC's assistant director of Alumni Affairs.

For more information, contact Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs Jennifer Wakefield at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6265, or via email at [email protected].