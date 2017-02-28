GCC to host Job and Transfer Fair for health care careers on March 9
Press release:
Genesee Community College will host a Job and Transfer Fair dedicated to careers in the health care industry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the College's centrally located William Stuart Forum.
The event is designed to introduce potential new employees to employers, and also provides health care businesses an opportunity to present their trade and services to the local community. Local and regional health care companies will be available to answer questions, accept resumes and distribute material relating to their company. Area colleges will also be present to discuss transfer opportunities within their programs.
The following employers and colleges will be available to distribute career information and other printed materials, answer questions and receive resumes (this list is subject to change):
Employers:
ACM Global Laboratories
Ardda Animal Hospital
Crossroads House
Erie Canal Animal Hospital
Fidelis Care
Finger Lakes DDSO
Heritage Christian Services
Highland Hospital
HomeCare & Hospice
Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation
Maple City Physical Therapy
Maxim Healthcare Services
Rehab Resources
Rochester Psychiatric Center
Tender Loving Family Care
Thompson Health
US Army National Guard
US Marines
US Navy
Colleges:
SUNY Alfred State
Chamberlain College of Nursing
The College at Brockport (SUNY) Army ROTC
The College at Brockport (SUNY) – Department of Nursing
Daemen College
Roberts Wesleyan College
SUNY Empire State College
St. John Fisher College – Wegmans School of Nursing
Positions being recruited include: Veterinary Technology, Medical Administrative Assistant, Registered Nurse, Physical Therapist Assistant, Respiratory Care and Polysomnographic Technology.
The job fair is FREE and open to the general public. For the most current listing of registered employers, please visit the Career Services Web page at www.genesee.edu.career/events. Employers interested in attending the fair should contact the Career Services office at 585-345-6888 to register for this event.
