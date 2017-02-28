GCC to host Job and Transfer Fair for health care careers on March 9

Press release:

Genesee Community College will host a Job and Transfer Fair dedicated to careers in the health care industry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the College's centrally located William Stuart Forum.

The event is designed to introduce potential new employees to employers, and also provides health care businesses an opportunity to present their trade and services to the local community. Local and regional health care companies will be available to answer questions, accept resumes and distribute material relating to their company. Area colleges will also be present to discuss transfer opportunities within their programs.

The following employers and colleges will be available to distribute career information and other printed materials, answer questions and receive resumes (this list is subject to change):

Employers:

ACM Global Laboratories

Ardda Animal Hospital

Crossroads House

Erie Canal Animal Hospital

Fidelis Care

Finger Lakes DDSO

Heritage Christian Services

Highland Hospital

HomeCare & Hospice

Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation

Maple City Physical Therapy

Maxim Healthcare Services

Rehab Resources

Rochester Psychiatric Center

Tender Loving Family Care

Thompson Health

US Army National Guard

US Marines

US Navy

Colleges:

SUNY Alfred State

Chamberlain College of Nursing

The College at Brockport (SUNY) Army ROTC

The College at Brockport (SUNY) – Department of Nursing

Daemen College

Roberts Wesleyan College

SUNY Empire State College

St. John Fisher College – Wegmans School of Nursing

Positions being recruited include: Veterinary Technology, Medical Administrative Assistant, Registered Nurse, Physical Therapist Assistant, Respiratory Care and Polysomnographic Technology.

The job fair is FREE and open to the general public. For the most current listing of registered employers, please visit the Career Services Web page at www.genesee.edu.career/events. Employers interested in attending the fair should contact the Career Services office at 585-345-6888 to register for this event.