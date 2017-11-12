GCC's Global Education Committee presents: Read and Discuss -- 'Enrique's Journey'

Press release:

As part of this year's Global Migration theme, which explores human migrations from a macro and micro perspective, Genesee Community College's Global Education Committee and the Student Government Association invite the community to participate in a book discussion featuring Sonia Nazario's novel, "Enrique's Journey."

Start reading now and join us for an enlightening review and discussion on Nov. 30.

Following previous lectures by GCC faculty on "Global Migration -- Terms, Trends and Tensions" and "Ancestry Revealed in our DNA", the review of "Enrique's Journey" is directly aligned with this year's Global Migration theme.

"Enrique's Journey" is the nonfictional account of one boy's terrifying and treacherous journey from Honduras to the United States in an attempt to be reunited with his mother. The book includes details and images of migration journeys and documents Enrique's success and setbacks, including being detained in prison during one attempt.

The journey from Central America, like Enrique's, is among the most difficult journeys in contemporary times.

Here's an excerpt from page 5 of "Enrique's Journey":

"They must make an illegal and dangerous trek up the length of Mexico. Counselors and immigration lawyers say only half of them get help from smugglers. The rest travel alone. They are cold, hungry and helpless. They are hunted like animals by corrupt police, bandits, and gang members deported from the United States. A University of Houston study found that most are robbed, beaten or raped, usually several times. Some are killed."

The discussion, led by Associate Professor of Reading, Julie Jackson-Coe, will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in room T119 of the Conable Technology Building at GCC's Batavia Campus.The discussion session is free and open to the public. Seating is first come-first served.

The novel is available for purchase at the GCC Campus Bookstore at One College Road in Batavia. The bookstore is open to the public: Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A limited number of copies of the novel will also be available for purchase at the event. A portion of all bookstores sales is donated to the college.

To reach GCC's Campus bookstore, please call 585-345-6878 or email at [email protected].

For more information, contact Academic Support Assistant in Human Communications and Behavior's Academic Support Assistant, Nina Mortellaro at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6228, or via email: [email protected].