Grand Jury: Man accused of causing serious physical injury to a person in Darien with his vehicle while intoxicated last June

Robert R. Greiner III is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D felony, for allegedly recklessly causing serious physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument -- a motor vehicle -- on June 3 in the Town of Darien. In count two, he is accused of second-degree vehicular assault, a Class E felony, for allegedly operating a 2015 Nissan on Route 77 while intoxicated on June 3 in Darien, causing serious physical injury to another person. In count three, he is accused of another instance of second-degree vehicular assault for having a BAC at the time of .08 or greater while operating the Nissan in a manner that caused serious physical injury to another person.

Alberto G. Santos is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 4 in the Town of Le Roy that Santos possessed a loaded firearm -- a Sig Sauer Model SP2022. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class C felony, for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property -- consisting of one or more firearms, rifles and shotguns.

Syjesman T. Brown is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 8 in the Town of Le Roy that Brown possessed the narcotic drug heroin with intent to sell it.

Leaha R. Wimmer is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 16 in the Town of Darien that Wimmer stole a Citizens Bank debit card. In count two, she is accused of the same crime involving a Bank of America Visa debit card on Sept. 19, also in Darien.