Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 2, 2018 - 5:00pm

Grand Jury: Man accused of causing serious physical injury to a person in Darien with his vehicle while intoxicated last June

posted by Billie Owens in news, Darien, Le Roy, Grand Jury, crime, notify.

Robert R. Greiner III is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D felony, for allegedly recklessly causing serious physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument -- a motor vehicle -- on June 3 in the Town of Darien. In count two, he is accused of second-degree vehicular assault, a Class E felony, for allegedly operating a 2015 Nissan on Route 77 while intoxicated on June 3 in Darien, causing serious physical injury to another person. In count three, he is accused of another instance of second-degree vehicular assault for having a BAC at the time of .08 or greater while operating the Nissan in a manner that caused serious physical injury to another person.

Alberto G. Santos is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 4 in the Town of Le Roy that Santos possessed a loaded firearm -- a Sig Sauer Model SP2022. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class C felony, for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property -- consisting of one or more firearms, rifles and shotguns.

Syjesman T. Brown is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 8 in the Town of Le Roy that Brown possessed the narcotic drug heroin with intent to sell it.

Leaha R. Wimmer is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 16 in the Town of Darien that Wimmer stole a Citizens Bank debit card. In count two, she is accused of the same crime involving a Bank of America Visa debit card on Sept. 19, also in Darien.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button