Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly possessing counterfeit bills

Christopher T. Walker Jr. is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on July 4 in the Town of Darien that Walker -- with knowledge that it was forged and with intent to defraud, deceive or injure another -- possessed a forged instrument, a counterfeit $20 dollar bill. In counts two through 10, Walker is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on the same date he possessed nine more counterfeit $20 dollar bills (a total of 10).

Chase J. Francis-Whipset is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 4 in the Town of Le Roy the defendant knowlingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with intent to sell it. In count two, the defendant is accused of the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on the same date he knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance, cocaine, which weighed 500 milligrams or more. In count three, Francis-Whipset is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, an unclassified misdemeanor, for allegedly operating a motor vehicle in the Town of Le Roy while knowing or having reason to know that his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities and at the time of operation he had in effect three or more suspension imposed on at least three separate dates for failure to answer, appear or pay a fine.