Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly stealing 20-foot trailer in Alabama

Paul D. Rutherford is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on April 14 in the Town of Alabama, that Rutherford stole property exceeding a value of $1,000 -- a 2017 Eagle American 20-foot trailer.

Timothy O. Lee is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 28 in the Town of Le Roy that Lee knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with intent to sell it. In count two, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged in count two that he knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparation, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug and these had an aggregate weight of one-eighth of an ounce or more. In count three, the defendant is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on Nov. 28 in the Town of Le Roy that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child under age 17. In count four, he is accused of the same crime as in count three, involving a second child less than 17 years of age.

Gary D. Burney is indicted for the crie of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that in the late evening on April 20 or early morning on April 21 that he knowingly entered or remained unlawfully inside a dwelling on North Spruce Street in the City of Batavia with intent to commit a crime.

Edward J. White is accused of the crime of promoting prison contraband, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 26 in the Genesee County Jail that he knowingly and unlawfully possessed dangerous contraband -- alcohol. In count two, he is accused of the same crime for allegedly possessing a Bic lighter on Dec. 29. In count three, he is accused of the same crime again on Dec. 29 for allegedly possessing alcohol, two Gabapentin pills, four Strattera pills and four bupropion hydrochloride pills.

Brian T. Resch is indicted for the crime of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 10 in the Genesee County Jail that the defendant knowingly and unlawfully sold an unspecified narcotic preparation.

Rebecca S. Hensel is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 29 in the Town of Batavia that she drove a 2010 Chevrolet on West Main Street Road while in an intoxicated condition. In count two, she is accused of DWI, per se, also a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 or greater at the time. In count three, Hensel is accused of speeding at the time, a violation of vehicle and traffic law. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, she is accused of having been convicted of misdemeanor DWI on June 15, 2011, in Batavia City Court and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes allegd in the current indictment.