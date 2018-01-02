Grand Jury: Man indicted on 12 counts for alleged domestic violence incidents in Oakfield

Michael A. Shetler is indicted for crimes which allegedly occured in the Town of Oakfield in November. In count one, he is accused of third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 Shetler intentionally caused physical injury to another person. In count two, he is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, also a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally damaging the property of another person -- a cell phone -- on Nov. 4. In count three the defendant is accused of the crime of endangering the welfare of a child, another Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on Nov. 5 Shetler knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old. In count four, the defendant is accused of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly applying presuure on the throat or neck of a person "while in the kitchen near the door to the residence." In count five, Shetler is accused of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation on a second occasion on Nov. 5. In count six, the defendant is accused of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly restraining a person on Nov. 5. In counts seven and eight, Shetler is accused of second-degree strangulation, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged in counts seven and eight, respectively, that on Nov. 7 Shetler intentionally impeded the normal breathing or blood circulation of another person by applying pressure to the throat or neck of the person, thereby causing stupor, loss of consciousness for any period of time, and/or any other physical injury or impairment while in the bedroom and again while in the bathroom of the residence. In count nine, he is accused of another count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree for allegedly restraining a person on Nov. 7. In count 10, this man is indicted on another count of third-degree assault for allegedly intentionally injuring a person on Nov. 7. In count 11, he is accused of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation of a person on Nov. 11. In count 12, Shetler is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief for a second time for allegedly intentionally damaging a person's cell phone on Nov. 11.

James J. Spivey is indicted for the crime of second-degree robbery, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 25 in the City of Batavia that Spivey forcibly stole property when he was aided by another person who was present. In count two, he is accused of attempted second-degree assault. It is alleged in count two that in the commission, or attempted commission of a felony -- second-degree robbery -- that he or another participant attempted to cause physical injury to a person not involved in the commission of the crime. In count three the defendant is accused of second-degree attempted assault. It is alleged in count three that on Nov. 28 in the City of Batavia that with intent to injure another person, he did so by means of a dangerous instrument -- his footwear.

Lionel J. Anderson Jr. / AKA "PJ" is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 28 in the City of Batavia that the defendant intentionally caused physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument -- "a street curb and/or a belt."

Robert C. Paris is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 7 Paris drove a 2000 Chevrolet on Route 63 in the Town of Batavia while in an intoxicated condition. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Paris is accused of having been convicted of DWI as a misdemeanor on April 27, 2016 in Batavia City Court and that conviction was within 10 years of the commission of the crime alleged in this indictment.

Robert R. Greiner III is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on June 3 in the Town of Darien that Greiner drove a 2015 Nissan while intoxicated. In count two he is indicted on DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three the defendant is accused of the crime of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that on June 3 in the Town of Darien that Greiner drove the Nissan knowing that he did not have the owner's consent to do so.

John R. Clee is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that on July 15 in the Town of Alabama that he intended to defraud, deceive or injure another party by knowingly possessing a forged instrument -- a counterfeit $50 bill in U.S. currency.