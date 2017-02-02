Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 2, 2017 - 2:58pm

Grand Jury: Man indicted on three felonies for alleged sexual conduct by 'forcible compulsion'

posted by Billie Owens in Grand Jury, batavia, news.

Kyle R. Shea is indicted for the crime of criminal sexual act in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that in June or July of 2015, at a residence on South Main Street in the City of Batavia, that Shea engaged in "anal sexual conduct with another person by forcible compulsion."

In count two, Shea is indicted for the crime of criminal sexual act in the third degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that, in the same time frame and place, Shea engaged in anal sexual conduct with another person without the person's consent, where such lack of consent was by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent.

In count three, the defendant is indicted for the crime of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged in count three, in the same time frame and place, that Shea subjected another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

February 2, 2017 - 3:56pm
Ralph eastridge
Ralph eastridge's picture
Offline
Last seen: 4 hours 52 min ago
Joined: Aug 3 2008 - 2:44pm

I believe he's going to find out what "anal sexual conduct with another person by forcible compulsion." means when he goes to jail. Good luck on that.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button