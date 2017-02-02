Grand Jury: Man indicted on three felonies for alleged sexual conduct by 'forcible compulsion'

Kyle R. Shea is indicted for the crime of criminal sexual act in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that in June or July of 2015, at a residence on South Main Street in the City of Batavia, that Shea engaged in "anal sexual conduct with another person by forcible compulsion."

In count two, Shea is indicted for the crime of criminal sexual act in the third degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that, in the same time frame and place, Shea engaged in anal sexual conduct with another person without the person's consent, where such lack of consent was by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent.

In count three, the defendant is indicted for the crime of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged in count three, in the same time frame and place, that Shea subjected another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.