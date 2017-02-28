Grand Jury: Two men indicted for grand larceny in Town of Le Roy

Jonathan E. Seiger is indicted on 18 counts, 17 of which are Class E felonies and one is a Class A misdemeanor. In count one, he is accused of the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that between Aug. 5 and Nov. 15 in the Town of Le Roy, Seiger stole property -- U.S. currency -- with a value exceeding $1,000. In counts two through nine, the defendant is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property with intent to benefit himself or a person other than the owner, or to impede the recovery of the property -- in this case, an ATM card -- by an owner of it. In counts 10 through 17, Seiger is accused of the crime of identity theft in the third degree. It is alleged in counts 10 through 17 that on various dates in August and in November, the defendant knowingly and with intent to defraud, Seiger assumed the identity of another person by presenting himself as that person, or by acting as that person by using personal identifying information of that person, and thereby obtained goods, money, property or services or used credit in the name of the person, causing financial loss to the person. In count 18, Seiger is accused of the misdemeanor crime of fifth-degree conspiracy for intentional conduct that constituted a felony to be performed, and he agreed with one or more people to engage in or cause the perfomance of such conduct.

Scott H. Spencer is indicted on 18 counts, 17 of which are Class E felonies and one is a Class A misdemeanor. In count one, he is accused of the crime of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. It is alleged that between Aug. 5 and Nov. 15 in the Town of Le Roy, Spencer stole property -- U.S. currency -- with a value exceeding $1,000. In counts two through nine, the defendant is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree for allegedly knowingly possessing stolen property with intent to benefit himself or a person other than the owner, or to impede the recovery of the property -- in this case, an ATM card -- by an owner of it. In counts 10 through 17, Spencer is accused of the crime of identity theft in the third degree. It is alleged in counts 10 through 17 that on various dates in August and in November, the defendant knowingly and with intent to defraud, Spencer assumed the identity of another person by presenting himself as that person, or by acting as that person by using personal identifying information of that person, and thereby obtained goods, money, property or services or used credit in the name of the person, causing financial loss to the person. In count 18, Spencer is accused of the misdemeanor crime of fifth-degree conspiracy for intentional conduct that constituted a felony to be performed, and he agreed with one or more people to engage in or cause the perfomance of such conduct.

Kayleigh J. Allen is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 26 in Town of Batavia that Allen drove a 2012 Chevrolet on Route 98 while in an intoxicated condition. In count two, she is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for the same crime while having a BAC of .08 percent.