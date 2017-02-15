Grand Jury: Woman indicted for Pembroke burglary, man accused of having more than a pound of pot in Pembroke

Amelia R. Witkowski is indicted on the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 29, 2016, that Witkowski knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling on Main Road in the Town of Pembroke with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, she is accused of the crime of making a punishable false written statement, a Class A misdemeanor. In count two, it is alleged that Witkowski knowingly made a false statement on Jan. 30, 2016, in the Town of Pembroke, which she did not believe to be true, in a legally authorized written instrument, which noted that false statements made therein are punishable.

Scott T. McCoy is indicted on the crime of criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on July 27 in the Town of Pembroke that McCoy knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing marijuana and these were of an aggregate weight of more than 16 ounces (1 pound).