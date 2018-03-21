HLOM hosts 12th annual Batavia Antique Show and Sale April 6-7 at Batavia Downs

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting the 12th Annual Batavia Antique Show and Sale on Friday and Saturday, April 6th & 7th. The antique show will take place at the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel located at 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

The show opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 6th and continues until 8 p.m. It reopens Saturday, April 7th at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The admission is $5 per person, which helps support the museum to continue to hosts events and programming for the community.

The Batavia Antique Show and Sale is an annual event that brings together antique dealers, collectors and vendors from across Western New York, the Southern Tier, Central New York, and even out-of-state.

It contains a wide variety of vendors displaying many different and unique items, including: jewelry, glassware, books, and much more.

Each attendee will receive with their purchase of a ticket a $5 Free Play to be used at Batavia Downs. In addition, Saturday admission is free with the proof of Friday attendance.

For more information about the 12th Annual Batavia Antique Show and Sale, please contact the Holland Land Office Museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected]