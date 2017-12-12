Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School one of only 26 statewide to make the College Board's AP District Honor Rolll

Press release:

Principal Tim McArdle announced Monday that Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School is one of 447 (only 26 schools in NYS) school districts in the United States and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the eighth Annual AP District Honor Roll!

It is the only school in Genesee County listed on the Honor Roll.

This is the second time the school has received this honor in the last four years for increasing the number of students enrolled in AP courses and also increasing overall performance on the exams.

Along with increasing AP course opportunities, Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School has also seen significant gains over the last five years in the AP classroom:

student participation by 85 percent

numbers of exams given overall by 31 percent

percentage of students scoring a 3+ by 60 percent

The link to the Honor Roll is here.