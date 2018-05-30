New Diesel Mechanics Program set to begin for high school students this fall

Press release:

Beginning in the fall of 2018, the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center will offer a new career and technical education program, which will be available to high school juniors and seniors.

A Diesel Mechanics Program will help students on their path to becoming college or career ready. The program is made possible through a partnership with Daimler Trucks North America.

Once the facility is completed, there will be a classroom and service bay located at Daimler’s facility next to the Batavia CTE Center on State Street in Batavia.

The Diesel Mechanics Program is a two-year certified program for juniors and seniors who are interested in working with machines in the construction and agriculture industries. Prospective students could also have an interest in auto/diesel machining, trucking, the lawn and garden industry, welding, and the Armed Forces.

"The Diesel Mechanics Program is a welcome addition to the diverse career and technical program offerings available at the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center," said Jon Sanfratello, executive principal, Genesee Valley Educational Partnership Batavia Campus. "Our region has a rich agricultural presence which offers many opportunities for students to be successful upon graduation. By offering this new program, it’s one more way we are providing our students with college and career readiness."

The program was first introduced at the Mount Morris CTE Center in September and is offered at Marquart Repair and Equipment Sales in Gainesville. Steve Jacoby is the instructor.

Students will work on trucks of varying sizes including, tractors, forklifts, backhoes, bulldozers, lawnmowers, and small engines.

Class work includes small group as well as individual instruction for engine and transmission teardown, and overhaul and failure analysis. The hands-on course work will require students to test and rebuild fuel system components and machine cylinder heads and blocks for rebuilding.

Additional program highlights include heavy-duty preventative maintenance, air and hydraulic brake systems, air conditioning and climate controls, and hydraulic hose and fitting identification.

For more information about the Diesel Mechanics Program contact: Sarah Luczak, Student Services coordinator, Batavia CTE Center at (585) 344-7716 or Jane Rahn, Student Services coordinator, Mount Morris CTE Center at (585) 658-7805.

About the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center

The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.